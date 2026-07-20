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Cambodia reaffirms one-China principle after Taiwan cancels visa facilitation measures

2026-07-20 14:14:00Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Cambodia has reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle after Taiwan authorities announced the cancellation of so-called visa facilitation measures for Cambodian citizens on Friday, according to the WeChat account of the Embassy of China in Cambodia.

Taiwan authorities claimed that Cambodia turned away from Taiwan's goodwill by expressing support for the one-China principle.

In response, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Sunday that Cambodia regards Taiwan as a province of China and will not change its long-standing position of adhering to the one-China principle.

(By Kira)

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