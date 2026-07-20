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China launches Kimi K3, world's largest open-source AI model

2026-07-20 11:15:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese company Moonshot AI launched its latest large language model "Kimi K3" on Friday, marking a new step in the development of open-source AI and highlighting efforts to promote more collaborative AI innovation.

With 2.8 trillion parameters, Kimi K3 is the largest open-source AI model in the world to date, according to Moonshot AI. The model has demonstrated strong performance in multiple evaluations.

Shortly after its release, Kimi K3 topped the Arena rankings for AI coding tools, becoming the first Chinese AI model to claim the No. 1 spot on the influential platform.

Industry experts said the milestone reflects both China's advances in AI technology and the growing importance of open ecosystems, collaboration and community-driven development in the global AI landscape.

(By Kira)

 
 

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