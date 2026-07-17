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China's MAZU 2.0 AI weather agent delivered to Djibouti

2026-07-17 16:43:12Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s MAZU 2.0 intelligent weather early warning solution was officially delivered to Djibouti at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference’s Meteorological Forum held in Shanghai on Friday. 

Building on the MAZU 1.0 “weather brain” donated and launched in Djibouti in 2025, MAZU 2.0 features smart terminals embedded with meteorological chips and forecasting models, forming an integrated “monitoring-forecasting-warning” system.

With a forecast spatial resolution refined from 9 km to 3 km, a 3-day forecast period, and 6-hour update frequency, MAZU 2.0 also offers one-click alert and real-time interaction functions.

Tailored for complex, weak-network areas like Djibouti’s ports, it uses phased-array radar for high-resolution monitoring, AI models for localized extreme weather warnings, and Fengyun satellites for global observation. It will be deployed in Djibouti by the end of 2026.

MAZU is unveiled at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, July 26, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
MAZU is unveiled at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, July 26, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

Separately, Shanghai Meteorological Service and Djibouti developed Africa’s first port-specific intelligent early warning agent, targeting extreme winds and sandstorms at Doraleh Port to support precise scheduling and worker safety.

The solution is replicable for high-impact areas worldwide, aligning with the UN’s Early Warnings for All initiative.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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