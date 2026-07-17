Yiwu Airport launches port visa service for eligible foreign visitors

(ECNS) -- Yiwu Airport in east China’s Zhejiang Province launched a port visa service Thursday, allowing eligible foreign visitors with urgent entry needs to apply for and receive visas after landing.

An immigration staff member assists a foreign traveler with visa applications at Yiwu Airport, Zhejiang Province on July 16, 2026. (Photo/Wang Jianfei)

Foreign buyers Ayman and Mohammed completed the visa process and entered China through the airport on the service’s launch day.

Ayman said he had purchased about $200,000 worth of goods in Yiwu last year and needed to return urgently to inspect the shipment and oversee container loading.

Under Chinese regulations, port visas are mainly available to foreign nationals who have urgent reasons to enter the country and cannot obtain visas overseas in time. Applicants must submit valid travel documents and materials supporting the purpose and urgency of their visit.

Yiwu is a major global trading hub for small commodities, shipping more than 2.1 million types of products to more than 230 countries and regions. Its imports and exports exceeded 830 billion yuan ($122.2 billion) in 2025, while the city recorded more than 680,000 entries by foreign nationals.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)