Guizhou Province breaks daily power generation record twice in two days

(ECNS) -- Daily electricity generation across the power grid in southwest China’s Guizhou Province reached a record 704 million kilowatt-hours Monday and rose further to 714 million kWh Tuesday, Guizhou Power Grid Co., Ltd. said Friday.

Both figures surpassed the previous record of 696 million kWh set on Jan. 22. Electricity supplied within Guizhou rose 12.3% from a year earlier, while deliveries to other provinces rose by about 6 million kWh.

The province also boosted power transmission to Guangdong to help meet peak summer demand.

Guizhou's installed new-energy capacity under grid dispatch has exceeded 40 gigawatts.

During the record-setting period, new-energy generation was more than 2.7 times the peak recorded at the beginning of the year, while hydropower output rose by nearly 90%.

A newly commissioned 500-kilovolt project in Wuchuan has strengthened the grid in northern Guizhou and expanded electricity exchange among Sichuan, Guizhou and Chongqing. Guizhou Power Grid said it is monitoring major transmission corridors and substations around the clock.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)