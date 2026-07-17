24 missing after passenger boat sinks off Indonesia’s Sulawesi Coast

(ECNS) -- A passenger boat sank off the coast of Indonesia’s South Sulawesi Province on Thursday, claiming at least one life and leaving 24 others missing, local rescue authorities confirmed.

The vessel experienced a severe engine failure while sailing near Selayar Island. After crew members failed to resolve the breakdown, the captain contacted local authorities for an emergency evacuation. By the time rescue teams arrived, the boat had already partially sunk.

Rescuers successfully saved 49 survivors, while one female passenger was confirmed dead.

Officials revealed a striking discrepancy in passenger numbers. The initial manifest listed only 50 people on board, but verification confirmed that 74 passengers and crew members were actually aboard—a common and hazardous irregularity in Indonesian maritime transport.

An Indonesian navy warship has joined the ongoing search and rescue mission, which is set to continue through the night. However, rough seas, high waves, and strong winds have posed the greatest obstacles to the operation.

Maritime accidents are frequent across the vast Indonesian archipelago, often driven by lax safety standards, overcrowded vessels, and adverse weather conditions.