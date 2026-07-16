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China's power consumption rises 5.3% in H1

2026-07-16 09:57:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's electricity consumption rose 5.3% year on year in the first half of 2026, supported by robust growth in internet data services, electric vehicle charging and high-tech manufacturing, official data showed on Wednesday.

According to the National Energy Administration, total electricity consumption reached nearly 5.1 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) during the first six months this year.

Workers from the Meizhou Power Supply Bureau of China Southern Power Grid carry out maintenance on high-voltage equipment at the 500kV Jingzhou Substation in Meizhou, Guangdong Province, in July 2026, as heat waves push China's electricity load to record highs. (Photo: China News Service）
Workers from the Meizhou Power Supply Bureau of China Southern Power Grid carry out maintenance on high-voltage equipment at the 500kV Jingzhou Substation in Meizhou, Guangdong Province, in July 2026, as heat waves push China's electricity load to record highs. (Photo: China News Service）

The tertiary sector recorded the fastest growth among the country's three major economic sectors, with electricity use increasing 8% year on year to 991.6 billion kWh, reflecting continued expansion in the services and digital economy.

(By Kira)

 
 

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