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Mainland takes measures to assist Taiwan compatriots, businesses affected by floods and storms

2026-07-15 17:44:05Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese mainland authorities have launched relief measures to assist Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-funded enterprises in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Hubei Province and Gansu Province, which were affected by storms and flooding, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a regular press briefing that authorities quickly assessed the impact of the severe weather in the affected regions and carried out emergency rescue, evacuation and assistance efforts.

She noted that the mainland will continue to provide emergency rescue, relocation, assistance and support efforts.

She also expressed sympathy for people in the Taiwan region affected by Typhoon Bavi, saying that the mainland authorities hope those affected could return to normal production and daily life as soon as possible.

(By Kira)

 

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