China steps up flood control as heavy rain forecast for northwest regions

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday issued targeted arrangements for flood prevention in northwestern regions as a new round of heavy rain is expected to hit the area.

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast in parts of northwestern China from Tuesday to Friday, with rainstorms and downpours likely in some areas of central Shaanxi Province as well as central and southern Shanxi Province.

The ministry urged local authorities to strengthen monitoring, early warnings and emergency response efforts to prevent flooding and reduce disaster risks.

(By Kira)