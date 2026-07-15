Thailand tightens visa-free rules to safeguard national security

(ECNS) -- Thailand's cabinet has approved a major overhaul of its visa exemption policy, slashing the visa-free stay limit from 60 days to 30 days and trimming eligible nations and regions from 93 to 59, according to government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesangchan on Tuesday. The adjustment comes as the former 60-day scheme was widely abused for illegal activities, posing risks to national security.

Notably, six countries including India will receive upgraded visa privileges. Indian travelers will switch from visa-on-arrival to a 30-day visa-free entry, justified by their average short stay of merely 7.2 days. The new policy also covers Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and the Maldives, enabling all 27 EU member states to enjoy equal 30-day visa-free access.

Additionally, Mauritius and Seychelles visitors are granted a 15-day visa-free stay, while Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia citizens can apply for visa on arrival. The new rules will take effect 15 days after publication in the Royal Gazette. Authorities will also upgrade the Thailand Digital Arrival Card system to strengthen traveler screening and border supervision via improved cross-agency data sharing.