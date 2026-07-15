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China's trade, power exports to ASEAN surge in H1 2026

2026-07-15 10:50:41Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Trade between China and ASEAN surged 18.2% year-on-year to 4.34 trillion yuan ($598 billion) in the first half of 2026, customs data showed, driven by deepening supply chain integration.

 

Growth accelerated in the second quarter, jumping 20.2% to 2.37 trillion yuan and marking the tenth consecutive quarter of expansion for the trading partners.

A tighter regional manufacturing network fueled the trade boom, with intermediate goods—such as parts and raw materials—surging 24.5% to 2.86 trillion yuan, accounting for two-thirds of total bilateral trade.

To power Southeast Asian factories amid energy market volatility, China's electricity exports to the bloc also jumped 42.9% to 2.39 billion kilowatt-hours.

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