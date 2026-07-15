China enters hottest days of summer

(ECNS) -- China entered the Sanfu period on Wednesday, the hottest and most humid stretch of the year, with the National Meteorological Center continuing to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures.

Sanfu, also called China's "dog days of summer", usually refers to three 10-day periods that are predicted to be the hottest days of the year. Yet, the 2026 Sanfu period will last 40 days, according to the traditional calendar.

Residents walk with umbrellas.(Photo/China News Service)

The center forecast that daytime temperatures on Tuesday will reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius in parts of western Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, southern Shaanxi, central Hebei, southern Beijing and southern Tianjin, while some areas are expected to see temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological authorities urged local governments to strengthen measures against heat-related illnesses, drowning incidents and wildfire risks in forests, tourist attractions, urban areas and historic districts. The public has been advised to minimize outdoor activities, and non-essential open-air work should be suspended during periods of extreme heat.

(By Kira)