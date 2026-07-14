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U.S. Flying Tigers delegation visits Beijing exhibition on China-U.S. Friendship

2026-07-14 15:24:13Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A U.S. delegation led by descendants and youth representatives of the Flying Tigers of World War II visited an exhibition in Beijing on Sunday that commemorates a century of Chinese-American contributions and the historic alliance between the two nations during the fight against fascism.

Jeffrey Ballard Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, joined the group to visit the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China. They viewed more than 100 artifacts, including gold mining tools, railroad spikes and medals from the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The exhibition at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China. (Photo/China News Service)
The exhibition at the Overseas Chinese History Museum of China. (Photo/China News Service)

During the visit, Greene examined displays documenting the wartime cooperation between the Flying Tigers and the Chinese people in the fight against fascism. He said more Americans should learn about this enduring chapter of shared history, describing it as a story that continues to carry significance today.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 

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