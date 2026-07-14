China's trade with Central, Eastern Europe rises 11%, extends decade-long streak

(ECNS) — China’s trade with Central and Eastern European countries rose 11% year on year to 580.12 billion yuan ($85.32 billion) in the first half of 2026, extending a decade-long growth streak, a spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) said at a press briefing held by China’s State Council Information Office in Beijing on Tuesday.

Trade in vehicles and auto parts totaled 59.53 billion yuan, while lithium battery trade reached 30.01 billion yuan, supported by expanding manufacturing and investment links, said Lyu Daliang, also director general of the Department of Statistics and Analysis of GACC.

Officials of the General Administration of Customs of China address a press briefing held by China’s State Council Information Office in Beijing on July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Infrastructure projects also boosted exports. China’s exports linked to contracted projects in the region more than doubled, while shipments of construction machinery and rail transit equipment rose 22.3% and 57.3%, respectively.

Agricultural trade increased 16.2% to 7.58 billion yuan, with China’s imports from the region rising 34.8%. More than 130 types of food and agricultural products from Central and Eastern European countries gained access to the Chinese market, according to the spokesperson.

China and its regional partners have also expanded customs information exchanges, trade monitoring and clearance services through a cooperation center established in 2021.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)