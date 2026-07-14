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Toll station staff cover highway fees for rescue team in appreciation of relief efforts

2026-07-14 13:35:58Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A toll station staff member recently covered the highway charges for a rescue team returning from a flood relief mission in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, expressing appreciation for their relief efforts.

Zhang Rongjin, head of the Huaihua Blue Sky Rescue Team, said the team traveled to Guangxi with official emergency documents and was allowed free passage when entering the region.

When returning home, the team decided not to apply for a special disaster relief return document, as it did not want to add to the workload of local authorities busy with post-disaster operations. The team prepared to pay more than 400 yuan (about $55) in toll fees for its two rescue vehicles.

However, the toll station staff voluntarily covered the full highway charges for the vehicles, thanking them for their rescue efforts during the disaster response.

(By Kira)

 
 

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