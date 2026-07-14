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Macao university launches digital performing arts training program

2026-07-14 11:33:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A training program for digital performing arts management and international communication talent kicked off Monday at City University of Macao.

The Macao digital performing arts management and international communication talent training program opens at City University of Macao, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiawei)
The Macao digital performing arts management and international communication talent training program opens at City University of Macao, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Jiawei)

The program is supported by the China National Arts Fund as part of its 2026 talent training projects. It focuses on two core areas: digital performing arts management and international communication, integrating cutting-edge courses such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital performance technology.

According to the course schedule, participants will be involved in the full production of an original Macao digital musical. During the intensive training period, they will complete concept development and stage presentations, with work continuing online afterward. The final production will be staged both in the theater and via livestream.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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