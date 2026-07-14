China ramps up efforts to attract international sci-tech organizations

(ECNS)— Beijing is expanding its dedicated cluster of international science and technology organizations by adding service stations, exhibition halls, and cross-border workspaces to strengthen its appeal as a global innovation hub.

International science and technology organizations are increasingly establishing headquarters and branches across China.

The Space Universities Administrative Committee of the Paris-based International Astronautical Federation has established a permanent secretariat at Dalian University of Technology in Liaoning Province.

The International Society of Sensing Technology, co-founded by institutions from 10 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Canada, has also been established in Chengdu, Sichuan province.

Chinese and international guests view aircraft models at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo on June 22, 2026. (Photo: China News service/Hou Yu)

China-based groups are also launching global initiatives, such as the science program “An Eco-Secured Community with a Shared Future for Mankind,” which mobilizes international expertise to address ecological challenges.

Since 2016, China has introduced policies to support international science and technology cooperation. Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong and Hainan provinces offer incentives, including cash awards, to attract international organizations.

Beijing has also introduced measures to facilitate cross-border data flows, internet access and entry procedures for international science and technology organizations.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)