Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Guangdong launches nighttime cultural, tourism consumption promo

2026-07-13 17:57:25Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — South China's Guangdong Province launched a nighttime cultural and tourism consumption campaign on Sunday evening in Shantou City on Monday. 

Guangdong Province launches a nighttime cultural and tourism consumption campaign in Shantou City, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
Guangdong Province launches a nighttime cultural and tourism consumption campaign in Shantou City, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Cities across Guangdong have rolled out distinctive nighttime cultural and tourism offerings, building a province-wide nighttime economy characterized by “unique charm in each city, exciting experiences every night.”

From July to August this year, Guangdong will distribute daily cultural and tourism consumption vouchers covering hotels, homestays, scenic spots, theaters and other tourism products. Local authorities will also roll out exclusive discounts for teenagers, with a full-chain summer tourism product system now in place.

Data show that nighttime spending accounts for 60% of total daily consumption in Guangdong, with young consumers driving demand, peak hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and catering remaining the top spending category.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]