Guangdong launches nighttime cultural, tourism consumption promo

(ECNS) — South China's Guangdong Province launched a nighttime cultural and tourism consumption campaign on Sunday evening in Shantou City on Monday.

Guangdong Province launches a nighttime cultural and tourism consumption campaign in Shantou City, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Cities across Guangdong have rolled out distinctive nighttime cultural and tourism offerings, building a province-wide nighttime economy characterized by “unique charm in each city, exciting experiences every night.”

From July to August this year, Guangdong will distribute daily cultural and tourism consumption vouchers covering hotels, homestays, scenic spots, theaters and other tourism products. Local authorities will also roll out exclusive discounts for teenagers, with a full-chain summer tourism product system now in place.

Data show that nighttime spending accounts for 60% of total daily consumption in Guangdong, with young consumers driving demand, peak hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and catering remaining the top spending category.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)