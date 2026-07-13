New railway to halve travel time between northern and southern Xinjiang

(ECNS) -- Full-scale construction of a railway linking Yining and Aksu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region began on June 30. Upon completion, the project will halve the rail distance and travel time between northern and southern Xinjiang.

Currently, trains traveling between northern and southern Xinjiang must take a long detour via Urumqi, Turpan and Korla, covering about 1,616 kilometers and taking roughly 16 hours.

The new Yining-Aksu Railway will eliminate the need for a bypass , reducing the travel time to about eight hours.

The single-track, electrified railway will support both passenger and freight services, with a designed speed of 160 kilometers per hour. It's scheduled to be put into operation by the end of 2032.

(By Kira)