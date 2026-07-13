Typhoon Bavi triggers flood emergency, shuts schools and workplaces in Shenyang

(ECNS) -- Shenyang City in northeast China's Liaoning Province has activated a Level-II flood emergency response after Typhoon Bavi triggered widespread heavy rain.

From 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, central Liaoning experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, with some townships recording torrential downpours, according to CCTV reports.

Firefighters use an inflatable rescue boat to evacuate people in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, on July 13, 2026. (Screenshot/China News Service)

On Monday, schools were suspended across the city, and government offices, public institutions and most businesses switched to remote work, except those essential to maintaining city operations, according to a local announcement.

As of 6 a.m. on Monday, flooding had made some roads impassable, with several bus routes suspended or partially operating and some metro station entrances temporarily closed.

(By Kira)