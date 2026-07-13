Chinese referee Ma Ning completes World Cup 2026 officiating duties

(ECNS) -- Chinese referee Ma Ning has completed all of his officiating assignments at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 47-year-old on Monday reflected on his two-decade journey in a social media post following the tournament, saying perseverance had turned what once seemed impossible into reality.

Ma Ning shows a yellow card to an Ecuador player during the Group E match between Ecuador and Curaçao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2026. (Photo/Agencies)

He thanked his family for their unwavering support and expressed gratitude to football fans for their understanding and tolerance.

(By Kira)