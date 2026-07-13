Hunhe River in northeast China's Shenyang records No. 1 flood of 2026

Vehicles move slowly through floodwaters in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, July 13, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's authorities on Monday designated the latest flooding on Hunhe River as the river's No. 1 flood of 2026 after recent heavy rainfall pushed water levels higher.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the water level at the Shenyang Hydrological Station on the Hunhe River reached 37.99 meters, meeting the criteria for a numbered flood under the national flood classification system.

Authorities urged flood control agencies at all levels, riverside organizations and the public to strengthen precautionary measures and stay alert to flood risks.

(By Kira)