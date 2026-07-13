Bangkok bar blaze kills 27, flames erupt from venue

(ECNS) -- A fire that broke out at a bar in the Thai capital late Sunday has killed 27 people, according to the country's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM).

The department reported that it received an alert at approximately 11:57 p.m. local time about a blaze at an entertainment venue in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. The fire spread rapidly, prompting an immediate response from nearby firefighters, police officers, DDPM officials, and volunteers, who rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames and rescue trapped individuals.

A woman flees from a burning bar. (Photo: China News Service)

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about half an hour. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident.

All glass windows of the bar were broken after the blaze. (Photo: China News Service)

Rescue workers carry out operations. (Photo: China News Service)

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand confirmed that no Chinese citizens were reported injured or killed in the fire.

By Liu Shen