Chinese space firm recognized at AI summit for open-source satellite platform

(ECNS)-- A Chinese commercial space company has received international recognition at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, after its open-source satellite design platform was selected for the AI for Good Innovate for Impact Report 2026.

ADASpace, a private aerospace company based in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, said it was the only Chinese company recognized as a global best practice case in the space computing and ambient intelligence categories, reflecting international recognition of China's advances in space artificial intelligence.

The company's Open-source Satellite Design Platform for AI Constellations is designed to shorten research and development cycles, reduce costs and simplify hardware-software integration, helping address key challenges facing the commercial space industry.

Hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 was held in Geneva from Tuesday to Friday, bringing together global leaders as one of the world's premier platforms for AI cooperation and innovation.

(By Kira)