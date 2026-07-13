Chinese medical team provides free healthcare services in Tanzania

(ECNS) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, Tanzania, held a free medical outreach event on Saturday, offering basic healthcare services and health education to local residents.

The team also distributed bilingual health education materials in English and Kiswahili to the residents and provided guidance on infectious disease prevention and the home-based management of chronic illnesses, with advice tailored to Zanzibar's tropical climate.

As part of China's "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program, the Chinese team provided free consultations to about 200 residents across multiple specialties, offering diagnosis and treatment for common illnesses.

(By Kira)