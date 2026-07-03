Qingdao Port opens new Vietnam direct shipping route

(ECNS) -- Qingdao Port of Shandong Port Group has launched a new direct container service to Vietnam, further expanding its shipping network in Southeast Asia.

An MSC vessel loaded 611 twenty-foot equivalent units of production and daily-use goods bound directly for Haiphong Port and Ho Chi Minh City Port on June 26, which marked the launch of Qingdao Port's new direct container service to Vietnam.

The service primarily handles exports from northern China's inland areas, while also providing refrigerated and special-container capacity for Vietnamese fruit, aquatic products and electronic components on the return leg.

Previously, goods from northern China to Vietnam were transshipped through southern ports, leading to schedule uncertainty and increased logistics costs.

The new service directly connects northern ports with Vietnam's key northern and southern port areas, covering major commercial markets and improving delivery efficiency.

The route is Qingdao Port's 15th new container route this year and its fourth to Southeast Asia.

(By Kira)