China unveils findings on blue hole in Huangyan Dao

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Thursday released a report on a blue hole in Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, describing it as the first known coral reef-formed blue hole identified in China.

According to the report, the blue hole's opening covers an area of about 1,491.7 square meters and has a maximum diameter of 56.3 meters. It is 16.6 meters deep, with a funnel-shaped internal structure, a narrow bottom and distinct layers in water turbidity.

Preliminary geochronological studies indicate the blue hole formed at least 3,200 years ago, the report said.

Researchers also found that the blue hole and surrounding waters support a diverse range of marine life, highlighting the area's ecological significance.

(By Gong Weiwei)