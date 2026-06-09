Flowers and cheers greet Xi in Pyongyang

People welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, received a warm and grand welcome upon his arrival here Monday for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Xi's plane arrived at the airport around noon. Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, rolled out the red carpet to welcome Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the airport. After Xi walked down the airstairs, Kim shook hands with him warmly.

Escorted by a convoy of motorcycles, Xi and his wife then traveled by car to Kim Il Sung Square for a grand welcome ceremony.

At the center of the square stood giant portraits of the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries. Large banners draped across nearby buildings celebrated the enduring DPRK-China friendship, bearing slogans such as "Long live the unbreakable friendship and solidarity between the DPRK and China" and "May the DPRK-China friendship last forever."

Children welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Bathed in sunshine, throngs of people gathered in the square, waving flags and holding flowers and balloons as they cheered and saluted the guests of honor from China.

Upon their arrival, Xi and his wife were greeted by a cavalry honor guard and a military band playing a welcome fanfare, while Kim and his wife awaited them at the square.

The top leaders of the two parties and the two countries jointly ascended the review stand. Amid a 21-gun salute, the military band played the national anthems of China and the DPRK.

Accompanied by Kim, Xi inspected the honor guard of the three services of the Korean People's Army. "Wishing Comrade Xi Jinping good health," the honor guards loudly chanted in Korean. After that, Xi watched a march-past with Kim.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, colorful balloons bearing messages of welcome in both Chinese and Korean were released into the sky above the square. Xi and Peng then traveled by car to the Kumsusan State Guesthouse, accompanied by Kim and his wife.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrives in Pyongyang for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

During his talks with Kim, Xi noted that after seven years, he is very pleased to once again visit the beautiful city of Pyongyang, and feels especially warm and familiar. He also pledged to work with Kim to take this visit as an opportunity to achieve greater progress in bilateral ties.

In response, Kim called Xi the most respected guest of the DPRK people, saying that Xi's choice of Pyongyang for his first overseas trip this year fully reflects the great importance he attaches to DPRK-China relations.

On Monday evening, Xi and Peng, along with Kim and his wife, watched an artistic performance at the Pyongyang Gymnasium following a welcome banquet.

Through songs, dances and acrobatics, the artists celebrated Xi's return to the DPRK after seven years and voiced their sincere feelings for further strengthening the traditional friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrives in Pyongyang for a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi's visit, his second to the DPRK as top Chinese leader, comes as the two neighboring countries mark the 65th anniversary of the signing of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Prior to Xi's arrival on Monday, a signed article by the Chinese leader was published on the DPRK's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun. In the article, Xi said he looks forward to meeting with Kim to discuss the traditional friendship between the two countries and exchange views on the overall development of bilateral relations.