Zookeeper error leads to fatal tiger fight in Qingdao

(ECNS) -- A white tiger died after a fight with another white tiger at Qingdao Zoo on May 31, the Qingdao Municipal Park Management Service Center said Thursday.

A preliminary investigation found that a keeper violated safety protocols by releasing both tigers together into the same outdoor enclosure, the center said.

The center apologized for the incident, acknowledging that it exposed gaps in system implementation and daily management.

Disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with regulations, the center said.

It pledged to improve management systems and strictly enforce safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences.

(By Tang Yuxian)