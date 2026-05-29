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China's SAIC Motor sales hits 100 million vehicle milestone

2026-05-29 10:57:55Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - SAIC Motor on Thursday became the first Chinese automaker to surpass 100 million vehicles in cumulative sales, marking a major milestone for the country's auto industry.

The company celebrated the occasion in Shanghai by delivering its 100 millionth vehicle, an IM LS9 Hyper extended-range sport utility vehicle from its electric vehicle subsidiary IM Motors, to a lucky customer.

As one of China's earliest and largest automakers to expand overseas, SAIC Motor has been accelerating its global strategy by moving beyond product exports toward deeper integration across the global automotive value-chain.

SAIC exported its first passenger vehicle back in 2001. Today, its products and services are available in more than 170 countries and regions worldwide.

The milestone reflects the Chinese auto industry's more than 70-year journey from modest beginnings to global competitiveness, and stands as a major milestone for "Made in China."

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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