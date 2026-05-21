China arrests suspect in joint probe with U.S. on synthetic drug trafficking

(ECNS) – Chinese and U.S. authorities have jointly solved a cross-border drug trafficking case involving new psychoactive substances, with one suspect arrested in the two countries, respectively, according to media reports.

China's Ministry of Public Security said its anti-drug bureau and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration launched a joint investigation in 2024 into a transnational drug trafficking network.

Police in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin arrested a Chinese suspect surnamed Gong in February 2026 after receiving intelligence from U.S. authorities. A U.S. suspect linked to the case had previously been arrested in the state of Georgia.

The substances involved were described as new psychoactive substances, a category that includes many synthetic narcotics.

China and the United States have continued counternarcotics cooperation in recent years despite broader tensions in bilateral relations.

In April, China's Ministry of Public Security said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had repatriated a Chinese drug trafficking suspect to China through law enforcement cooperation channels.

(By Zhang Jiahao)