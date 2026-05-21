China tightens state control over strategic mineral resources

(ECNS) – China will impose tighter controls on certain strategic mineral resources under new regulations aimed at safeguarding national resource security, according to the State Council.

The regulations allow authorities to adopt measures including production controls, mining quotas and restrictions on eligible mining operators for selected strategic minerals.

The rules do not specify which minerals will be affected. The list of strategic minerals will be determined and adjusted by natural resources authorities and other government departments, subject to State Council approval.

The regulations also state that foreign investment in mineral exploration or mining projects that "affect or may affect national security" will be subject to security reviews.

China already applies similar controls to rare earth production through annual quotas issued to a limited number of licensed domestic companies.

Rare earths and other strategic minerals are critical to industries including semiconductors, electric vehicles, defense equipment and renewable energy technologies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)