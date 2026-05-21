Thursday May 21, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China tightens state control over strategic mineral resources

2026-05-21 13:03:02Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) – China will impose tighter controls on certain strategic mineral resources under new regulations aimed at safeguarding national resource security, according to the State Council.

The regulations allow authorities to adopt measures including production controls, mining quotas and restrictions on eligible mining operators for selected strategic minerals.

The rules do not specify which minerals will be affected. The list of strategic minerals will be determined and adjusted by natural resources authorities and other government departments, subject to State Council approval.

The regulations also state that foreign investment in mineral exploration or mining projects that "affect or may affect national security" will be subject to security reviews.

China already applies similar controls to rare earth production through annual quotas issued to a limited number of licensed domestic companies.

Rare earths and other strategic minerals are critical to industries including semiconductors, electric vehicles, defense equipment and renewable energy technologies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]