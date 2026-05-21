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China to extend visa-free policy for Russian citizens until end of 2027

2026-05-21 10:29:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- To continuously facilitate personnel exchanges between China and Russia, China has decided to extend the visa-free policy for Russian citizens to Dec. 31, 2027, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question about new outcomes achieved during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China. 

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference on May 20, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference on May 20, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

Ordinary passport holders from Russia can stay visa-free for no more than 30 days for business, tourism, visiting family and friends, exchange and transit, Guo told a regular news conference.

China will work with Russia to further facilitate people-to-people exchange and inject more impetus into the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, the spokesperson said.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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