Chinese PLA Navy sends Liaoning aircraft carrier group to Western Pacific for routine training

(ECNS) -- China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said on Tuesday it has sent a task group led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier to the waters of the Western Pacific to conduct training.

The trainings include long-range sea-based tactical flight, live firing, support and cover operations, as well as integrated search and rescue, aiming to test and enhance the realistic combat training capabilities of the forces, the PLA Navy said in a statement released on its official WeChat account.

This is a routine training organized in accordance with the annual plan, which aims to enhance the military's capability to fulfill its missions, and is fully in compliance with international law and practice, it said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)