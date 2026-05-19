China urges Japan to address its wrongful rhetoric and action on Taiwan

(ECNS) -- Japan should first and foremost address its wrongful rhetoric and action on Taiwan, and halt its reckless remilitarization drive, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks in response to questions about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's call with U.S. President Donald Trump to reaffirm the importance of their alliance following Trump's visit to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun's Regular Press Conference on May 18, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

Guo said that during Trump's visit, the two heads of state had in-depth exchanges on regional issues of mutual interest.

He pointed out that more than eighty years ago, China and the U.S., along with the other members of the Allied Forces, jointly defeated Japanese militarists and fascists and built the postwar international order—the bedrock for peace and development in the Asia Pacific.

Today, Japan's right-wing forces are seeking to challenge this order, which threatens to shake the very foundation of regional peace and has raised global concerns, the spokesperson added.

He noted that Japan should first and foremost address its wrongful rhetoric and action on Taiwan, halt its reckless remilitarization drive, return to the right track of good neighborliness, friendship and peaceful development, and earn trust from its Asian neighbors and the world with concrete actions.

(By Gong Weiwei)