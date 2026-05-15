Advanced manufacturing showcases nation's industrial prowess

A Chery vehicle is assembled at an automated production line in Wuhu, Anhui province. (Photo: Li Junhui/ Xinhua)

Ahead of the May Day holiday, more than 4,000 international car dealers traveled to Wuhu in East China's Anhui province, home to the headquarters of Chinese automaker Chery. For many, the visit was a firsthand look at the dynamism of China's manufacturing sector.

"You can really see how Chery has evolved," said Maria Pia Del Carmen Palacios Callegari, a dealer from Chile, noting that Chinese autos have reached world-class standards in both manufacturing craftsmanship and design prowess.

On her first trip to China for the 2026 Chery International Business Summit, the Chilean car dealer expressed optimism about deeper cooperation. "It is really amazing," she said after touring Chery's factory, adding that she was impressed by its advanced technologies and intelligent robotic production lines.

The sentiment is backed by robust data. China's auto output and sales have remained first globally for 17 consecutive years. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the country's auto production and sales both exceeded 34 million units last year, setting a new record high, offering new cooperation opportunities and helping establish a global win-win ecosystem in the sector.

"I think cooperation is the best way to introduce a brand," said Carlos Alberto Corro Martin, a dealer from Spain. He told Xinhua that Chery's partnership with Spanish brand Ebro has helped support local employment, offering a glimpse into the rapid development of China's manufacturing sector.

For Chery, the international market has become its premier business segment, according to Zhang Guibing, executive vice-president and general manager of the international business division of Chery Automobile.

Zhang revealed that Chery's business footprint now spans over 130 countries and regions, with cumulative overseas shipments reaching 5.85 million units.

As an epitome of China's broader industrial landscape, Chery's journey reflects a wider pivot toward green and smart manufacturing, a trend that is unfolding in various sectors.

In Wuhu's shipyards, the green transition is underway, attracting global attention.

Earlier this year, a delegation of more than 10 representatives from Swedish shipping company Donsotank AB visited Wuhu Shipyard to attend the launch of their new 22,000-metric-ton product oil and chemical tanker.

The shipyard is now shifting its focus to developing methanol dual-fuel vessels, while targeting niche markets such as liquid cargo transport in the Nordic region, said Zhang Zhao, chairman of the shipyard company.

Leveraging China's mature industrial chain and technological strengths, the shipyard has set up a new company focused on electric vessels, extending its reach to overseas markets such as the Maldives.

More companies in China are venturing into new areas of manufacturing based on their core competencies. This aligns with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), which calls for accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of manufacturing and advancing smart, green and service-oriented manufacturing.

An intelligent robot capable of translating human intentions into actions through brainwave signals has become a major attraction for foreign visitors at the exhibition hall of AiMOGA Robot, a Wuhu-based robotics company invested in by Chery.

With products now available in over 50 countries and regions, Chery's venture into robotics marks a major step toward the industries of the future, Zhang Guibing said.

"China's manufacturing sector will embrace broader development potential in overseas markets, driven by industrial coordination and technological innovation," Zhang added.