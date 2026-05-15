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China opens 21 international cargo routes in April

2026-05-15 14:41:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China opened 21 new international cargo air routes in April, adding more than 43 round-trip flights per week, according to data released by the Air Logistics Branch of the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing on Thursday.

Of the newly launched routes, 12 connect to Europe, eight with Asia, and one with North America. They involve 15 airlines, including nine Chinese carriers. The main goods transported include cross-border e-commerce products, textiles, machinery, electronics, spare parts, and fresh aquatic products.

According to the International Air Transport Association's monthly analysis for March, global air cargo demand fell 4.8% year-on-year, while air cargo capacity decreased 4.7% year-on-year.

By region, Asia-Pacific airlines recorded a 5.4% in cargo demand and a 5% rise in capacity compared with the same period last year. European airlines also saw growth, with demand up 2.2% and capacity up 4.2%. In contrast, Middle Eastern airlines were hit hard, with cargo demand plunging 54. % and capacity dropping 52.4%.

Jet fuel prices also surged 106.6 % year-on-year in March.

Willie Walsh, IATA's director general, said the 4.8% drop in March air cargo demand was mainly due to severe disruptions at major Gulf hubs because of the war in the Middle East. However, he noted that the underlying demand for air cargo remained solid.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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