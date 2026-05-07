South Koreans' favorability toward China hits six-year high

(ECNS) -- South Koreans' favorability toward China rose to 30.2 points, the highest level since April 2020, according to a survey released by Hankook Research.

The shift comes amid the growing presence of Chinese brands in the South Korean market, particularly in home appliances and electronics.

Chinese home appliance maker Roborock has entered major South Korean department stores such as Lotte and Hyundai. Television brands including TCL Technology established a local subsidiary in South Korea in 2023, while Hisense has been selling televisions through e-commerce platform Coupang, also offering after-sales services.

China's visa-free policy for South Korean travelers has made it easier to visit cities such as Shanghai, Qingdao, Dalian, and Yantai, contributing to increased travel interest.

Data from travel search platform Skyscanner shows search interest among South Korean users for major Chinese destinations rose sharply year-on-year, with Shanghai up 161%, Qingdao up 134%, Dalian up 155%, and Yantai up 290%.

(By Gong Weiwei)