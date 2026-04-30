From ports to sky rail and e-commerce: Pakistani journalists explore Hubei's vitality

(ECNS) — Along the Yangtze River, cargo ships move in steady flow, while above the city, the "sky rail" glides smoothly.

Recently, a delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visited central China's Hubei Province, gaining firsthand insight into the province’s development through on-site tours.

As the largest container hub along the middle and upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Yangluo Port in Wuhan serves as a key gateway for central and western China.

“I’m particularly interested in how China efficiently utilizes the Yangtze River for inland transportation. The system here is highly advanced, and I hope two countries can expand cooperation in this area in the future,” Javaid Iqbal, president of Pakistan’s National Institute of Maritime Affairs.

On April 24, a delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visit the Yangluo Port in Wuhan. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

At the Wuhan Financial Holding Central China Trade Service Zone at Yangluo Port, the Belt and Road National Pavilion showcased a wide range of distinctive products and cooperation achievements from participating countries.

Pakistani products such as gemstones and cashmere scarves are promoted via livestreaming and sold across China through e-commerce platforms, reflecting the growing vitality of cross-border trade.

Zeeshan Khan, a reporter for Dunya News in Pakistan, said that these platforms, along with the company’s efforts and the Chinese government’s supportive policies, would help boost business development and create more employment opportunities.

On April 24, a delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visit the Belt and Road National Pavilion. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

Agricultural cooperation also drew attention. The "China-Pakistan cooperation project for the promotion and industrialization of hybrid double-low canola" is a flagship agricultural cooperation project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“Canola cooperation has already improved farmers’ economic conditions. Those who once relied on traditional methods saw lower yields, but with the adoption of scientific and smart agricultural technologies, they stand to gain greater economic benefits,” said Adnan Iftikhar , editor of the sub news media house in Pakistan, during a visit to the office building of Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.

The delegation also experienced the “sky rail” and visited the Hubei Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, witnessing how technological innovation is being integrated into daily life.

On April 25, Pakistani delegates experience "sky rail" service in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

Rashida Shoukat, a Pakistani journalist from Abb Takk News Channel, said she would share what she had seen so that more people could better understand China’s development. Delegation members said the visit offered a clearer understanding of China’s development path, with its progress in openness, innovation, and sustainable development providing valuable insights for other countries.

By Xu Jiawen