Trump says there is 'no time frame' for ending war with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday there is "no time frame" for ending the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

There was "no time pressure" on the extended ceasefire or pending new peace talks, Trump told Fox News.

"People say I want to get it over because of the midterms, not true," Trump claimed. He had initially said the war would last four to six weeks after it began on Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, Trump said that he would extend the two-week ceasefire set to expire on Wednesday night to allow more time for Iran to come up with a unified proposal for further negotiations.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday that Trump has not set a deadline for receiving Iran's proposal. "Ultimately, the timeline would be dictated by the commander in chief," she said.

Trump may extend the ceasefire with Iran for three to five more days, U.S. online media outlet Axios reported Wednesday, citing three U.S. officials.

Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Ahmad Vahidi and his deputies had rejected much of what Iran's own negotiators had discussed during the first round of U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan earlier this month, according to the report.