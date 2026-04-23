UN envoy meets Houthis to push Yemen peace efforts, calls for detainee release

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said Wednesday that he discussed with the Houthi group ways to advance the UN mediation process and efforts to move forward negotiations on the release of detainees.

In a statement following his visit to Muscat, Grundberg said he met with senior Omani officials to discuss "the way forward for Yemen's peace process amid evolving regional dynamics," highlighting Oman's "crucial role in supporting dialogue" and stressing the importance of regional support for the UN-led mediation.

The envoy also met with Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi group, where discussions focused on "the way forward for the mediation process," according to the statement.

Grundberg said he, along with UN official Muin Shreim, raised the ongoing detention of "73 UN personnel," stressing that the issue "remains a priority for the United Nations" and calling for their "immediate and unconditional release."

Talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group on detainees have been underway in Amman since early February under UN auspices.

Dozens of UN staff and aid workers have been held by the Houthi group since June 2024 on accusations of involvement in intelligence activities for foreign countries, particularly the United States and Israel, despite repeated UN appeals for their release.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital Sanaa and much of the north, triggering a broader conflict that escalated in 2015.