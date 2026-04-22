Pakistani delegation visits Urumqi International Land Port, applauding Xinjiang's development

(ECNS) — At the Urumqi International Land Port Area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, crisscrossing railway lines and busy operations reflect the growing vitality of inland opening-up.

On Wednesday, a delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visited the port area, expressing positive views on China’s efforts to advance connectivity and regional trade development.

Located at the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt, Xinjiang serves as a key hub linking domestic and international markets and plays an important role in advancing Belt and Road cooperation.

Aerial view of the Urumqi International Land Port Area in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

Javaid Iqbal, president of Pakistan's National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), told China News Network that the port serves as a key logistics hub, providing an efficient trade corridor linking China with Central Asia and Europe, and helping facilitate regional trade.

"China is helping neighboring countries a lot by facilitating their trade, exports, and imports," he said, noting that infrastructure development has significantly improved trade facilitation in the region.

Speaking on China-Pakistan cooperation, Muhammad Sheharyar Khan, Professor of IR and HoD of Social Science Department at Iqra University Islamabad Campus, said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) carries important strategic significance. As infrastructure continues to improve, the region’s development potential will be further unleashed.

On April 22, Pakistani media and think tank representatives visit the Urumqi International Land Port Area in Xinjiang. (Photo: China News Network/Xu Jiawen)

Zeeshan Khan, TV Correspondent of Dunya News, said that infrastructure projects such as railways and highways will create substantial job opportunities and significantly boost regional trade.

He added that these projects will not only enhance trade between Pakistan and China, but also promote broader economic cooperation among neighboring countries.

"The level of development in Xinjiang has far exceeded expectations, and its strategic importance has become increasingly evident," he said, noting that the visit had reshaped his previous perceptions of the region.

By Xu Jiawen