New batch of Chinese martyrs' remains from Korean War to be returned Wednesday

The remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs killed in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) will be returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday, according to China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a slogan welcoming the return of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' remains from the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. T (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A Chinese Air Force Y-20B large transport aircraft will carry the fallen heroes to Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, home to the CPV martyrs' cemetery.

The mission marks the first time the Y-20B has been deployed for the repatriation duties. Upon re-entering Chinese airspace, the aircraft will be escorted by four J-20 fighter jets.

This will be the 13th such repatriation of CPV remains following the handover agreement between the two countries. Since 2014, the remains of 1,011 soldiers have been returned to China from the ROK, the ministry said.

China has intensified efforts to identify the remains of CPV martyrs, including the creation of a DNA database for martyrs and their relatives, offering solid technical and data support to help more families find their missing loved ones.

China sent 2.9 million CPV soldiers to assist the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during the war, of whom more than 360,000 were killed or injured.