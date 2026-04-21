In Numbers: China-Mozambique ties

President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo is on a state visit to China from April 16 to 22. It is the first state visit to China by a Mozambique's head of state in 10 years, and it is also President Chapo's first visit to China since taking office.

Marking the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2026, China and Mozambique are seeing tangible progress in infrastructure, trade, and people-to-people exchanges, delivering momentum to local development and better livelihoods.