Japan eases arms export rules, drawing public concern

People protest in front of Japan's parliament building in Tokyo, April 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Chenxi)

(ECNS) -- The Japanese government revised its defense equipment export rules on Tuesday, allowing the overseas sale of a broader range of military equipment, including items with lethal capabilities, local media reported.

The move marks a shift from Japan's long-standing restrictions on arms exports, which have been gradually relaxed in recent years.

The decision has triggered public backlash. According to Associated Press, demonstrators in Japan have staged protests opposing the easing of restrictions, voicing concerns over the potential consequences for national and regional security.

The move comes amid broader debate over Japan's defense policy. Any amendment would require approval by a two-thirds majority in both houses of the National Diet of Japan, followed by a national referendum.

Shiro Sato, a professor of peace studies at Hiroshima City University, said Article 9 has long served as a commitment to Japan's Asian neighbors that the country will not return to militarism, and remains a cornerstone of regional stability.

(By Gong Weiwei)