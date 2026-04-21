Morning milk tea in Yangon, afternoon hotpot in Chongqing: city weaves a denser 'Air Silk Road'

By Liu Xinyu & Zhang Jiwen

(ECNS) – "With the new direct passenger flight launched at the end of 2025, people in Myanmar can now enjoy morning tea in Yangon and afternoon hotpot in Chongqing. Those from Chongqing can also fly to Yangon for a weekend to catch a sunset over its pagodas," said Liang Yanhua, general manager of Myanmar Golden Phoenix Chinese News, during the launch ceremony of the 2026 overseas media tour held last Wednesday in Southeast Chongqing.

Although this was her first visit to Chongqing, Liang, an ethnic Chinese from Myanmar, felt an instant connection to the city. She noted that Chongqing hotpot is a hit in Myanmar, popular with locals as well as the overseas Chinese community. The spicy red broth has become synonymous with the city.

Beyond hotpot, Chongqing's unique attractions -- like trains passing through buildings and the dazzling night view of Hongyadong -- are drawing more international visitors to its "8D Magic City" landscape.

"Take us with you next time!" Liang said, as many of her friends in Myanmar are eager to experience the mountain city's charm.

These direct flights eliminate layovers, putting the two cities within half a day's reach. As Liang observed, this "Air Silk Road" not only shortens the distance but also strengthens the "pauk-phaw" (fraternal) bond between China and Myanmar.

A photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the inaugural flight of Chongqing Airlines' new exclusive international route connecting Chongqing and Sabah, Malaysia. (Photo provided to Ecns by Chongqing Airlines)

The Chongqing-Vientiane direct route, operated by West Air, made its inaugural flight on March 29, 2026. Jing Yunlong, chairman of Laowotong, said the route has improved efficiency and convenience, giving a direct boost to two-way tourism and trade.

"The stable operation of the Chongqing-Madrid route allows electronics and auto parts from overseas Chinese enterprises to reach Spain faster, while Spanish wine and ham are brought efficiently into the Chinese market," said Huang Mei, deputy publisher of Spain's Chinese newspaper LA VOZ CHINA. For her, direct flights deliver not just travel convenience but tangible economic and cultural exchange outcomes.

Data show that by the end of 2025, Chongqing had opened 38 international passenger routes, achieving full coverage of destinations in all Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries. It also operated 21 international cargo routes, with daily flights to European hubs like Amsterdam and Frankfurt, and broke new ground with cargo routes to Southeast and South Asia.

A photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows passengers checking in at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. (Photo provided to Ecns by Chongqing Airlines)

In the first quarter of 2026, inbound foreign passengers via Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport exceeded 137,000, a 106 percent year-on-year surge and a record high for the same period.

The growing network is accelerating the formation of Chongqing's "Air Silk Road." Under the city's implementation plan, Chongqing aims to operate 60 international and regional air routes by 2027 and more than 70 by 2030. Annual international passenger traffic is expected to exceed 5 million trips, while cross-border cargo throughput is projected to reach 300,000 tonnes.

From sharing hotpot to forging trade links, Chongqing's expanding "Air Silk Road" is fast becoming a vital gateway for western China to ASEAN and the world.