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1 Chinese national missing after falling overboard near South Korea's Jeju

2026-04-21 13:15:04Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Chinese national remains missing, after falling overboard from a cruise ship near South Korea's Jeju Island on Monday, according to the Chinese Consulate General in Jeju.

South Korean media reported that the incident occurred in waters approximately 34 kilometers southwest of Marado, off Seogwipo City, at about 6:46 a.m. on Monday while the cruise ship was traveling from Jeju Island to China. 

The South Korean navy has sent two coast guard vessels, along with personnel and equipment, to the area. 

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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