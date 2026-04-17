From green to digital intelligence: China–ASEAN's integrated upgrade

As the digital wave converges with green development, China and ASEAN are forging a new model of high-quality cooperation. New energy vehicles are crossing borders, clean energy grids are increasingly interconnected, digital infrastructure is linking entire regions, and smart agriculture is transforming rural landscapes. At the same time, precision meteorology is enhancing public well-being, while joint ecological governance is protecting the shared environment. Driven by digital innovation and anchored in sustainability, China and ASEAN are deepening practical, multi-sector collaboration to shape a mutually beneficial and sustainable future for the region.