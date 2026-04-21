Preventing resurrection of militarism is Japan's due obligation: FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- Preventing the resurrection of militarism is Japan's due obligation and the strong will of the international community, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular press conference on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a question about recent protests by tens of thousands of Japanese people against the Japanese government's attempts to revise the country's pacifist constitution.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun addresses a press conference on April 20, 2026. (Photo/fmprc.gov.cn)

Japan’s push for constitutional revision has been increasingly questioned and rejected in Japan itself as well as its Asian neighbors and the wider world, Guo said.

About 36,000 Japanese people gathered in front of the National Diet Building on Sunday afternoon, strongly opposing moves by Sanae Takaichi’s government to revise the Constitution. Demonstrators held placards reading “No to war,” “Do not undermine Article 9” and “Takaichi step down,” calling for the protection of Japan's pacifist Constitution.

Japanese militarists have not only committed atrocities against the people in China and other countries in Asia, but also brought profound sufferings to the Japanese people, the spokesperson added.

He warned that Japan's constitutional revision concerns the postwar international order and where Japan is going, and it has been closely watched by the international community and its Asian neighbors. "However, so far, the Japanese side has failed to thoroughly reflect on its history of aggression," he said.

Some forces in the country even attempted to gloss over and whitewash the crimes committed during the aggression, and push for accelerated remilitarization of Japan, which led to the rampant and dangerous spread of neo-militarism in the country and threatened regional peace and stability, Guo noted

The international community needs to be on high alert against this, he concluded.