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Spokesperson reiterates one-China principle in response to Denmark's change of residency designation for Taiwan residents

2026-04-15 16:59:22Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, addresses a news conference on April 15, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing international consensus, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday.

Chen made the remarks in response to Denmark's move to list Taiwan residents as "China" nationals on residence permits since March 2024. The change has drawn objections from the Taiwan authorities.

Chen noted that no matter what the Democratic Progressive Party authorities say or do, they cannot change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, nor can they shake the international consensus on upholding the one-China principle.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

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